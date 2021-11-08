Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

VZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,656,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,016 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

