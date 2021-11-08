Verona Pharma (VRNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect Verona Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $306.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

