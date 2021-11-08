Verso (NYSE:VRS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 1708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Verso by 109,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

