Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,062 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vertex were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 88.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -158.14 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.