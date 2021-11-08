VerusCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.30 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001645 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $73.30 million and approximately $16,385.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00077536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00081623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00095718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,431.21 or 1.00105746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,766.99 or 0.06973474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00020373 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,197,321 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

