Viasat (VSAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSAT opened at $67.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viasat stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Viasat worth $22,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

