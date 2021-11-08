Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.29. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,686. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

