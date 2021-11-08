VIDY One Day Trading Volume Tops $941,460.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $941,460.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00232976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00096334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

