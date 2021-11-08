VIDY (VIDY) Market Capitalization Hits $16.96 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, VIDY has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and $902,774.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

