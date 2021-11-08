VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Insider Peter Hames Buys 8,000 Shares

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) insider Peter Hames bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £41,840 ($54,664.23).

VOF traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 523 ($6.83). The stock had a trading volume of 283,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,877. The stock has a market cap of £868.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.24. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 331.01 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 523.55 ($6.84). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 467.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 462.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

