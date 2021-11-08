Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Viper Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 223.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 159.0%.

Shares of VNOM opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viper Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Viper Energy Partners worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

