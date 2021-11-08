Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.