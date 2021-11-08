Vital Farms (VITL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $16.57 on Monday. Vital Farms has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a P/E ratio of 87.22 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on VITL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vital Farms stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

