Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.00 ($21.18).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

EPA VIV opened at €11.11 ($13.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.37. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

