Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLPNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.29.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

