Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $34.64 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

