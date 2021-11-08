Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.50, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.