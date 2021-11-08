Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $403.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,123. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.23 and its 200 day moving average is $391.45.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.