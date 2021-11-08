Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,409 shares of company stock valued at $454,799,117. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $15.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,000.18. 14,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,411. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,011.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,839.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,651.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

