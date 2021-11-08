Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.0% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $51,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $14.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,991.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,699. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,006.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,829.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2,613.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

