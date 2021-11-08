Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,460 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.97. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,529. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $108.82 and a one year high of $142.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

