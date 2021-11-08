Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 143,195 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143,195 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.52. The stock had a trading volume of 133,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,529. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

