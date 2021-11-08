Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

VYGR opened at $3.80 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.