VSE (VSEC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC):

11/3/2021 – VSE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/2/2021 – VSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – VSE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – VSE was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

10/22/2021 – VSE is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – VSE is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – VSE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – VSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – VSE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.01. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,975. The stock has a market cap of $762.85 million, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $60.46.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. FMR LLC increased its position in VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VSE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VSE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

