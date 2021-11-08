Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $220.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vulcan Materials traded as high as $209.43 and last traded at $207.20, with a volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.