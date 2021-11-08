Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $220.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vulcan Materials traded as high as $209.43 and last traded at $207.20, with a volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.06.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.
In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
