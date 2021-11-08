W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.940-$5.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

