Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €160.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €160.82 ($189.20).

WCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ETR:WCH traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €160.25 ($188.53). 80,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €154.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.26. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a fifty-two week high of €162.40 ($191.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

