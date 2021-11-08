Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €160.82 ($189.20).

ETR:WCH opened at €160.25 ($188.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a fifty-two week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €154.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.26.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

