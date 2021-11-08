Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $48.23. 700,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596,309. The stock has a market cap of $270.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

