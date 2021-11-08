Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $401,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.76. 1,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

