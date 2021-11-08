Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New $804,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.90. 48,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,436,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.98. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $224.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.