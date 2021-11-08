Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Amundi acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $494,011,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,621 shares of company stock worth $10,194,073. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.87. 6,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.