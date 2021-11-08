Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,308,000. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 12.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.75. 12,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,030. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.22. The company has a market cap of $389.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.35.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

