Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 1,102 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $654.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $619.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $690.97. The firm has a market cap of $289.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

