Waddell & Associates LLC Takes $462,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 340,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $460.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,316. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

