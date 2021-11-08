Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $201.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.08. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

