Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,519.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,387.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,386.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,129.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

