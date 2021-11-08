Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 156.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,519.54 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,387.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,386.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,129.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.