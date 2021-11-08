Walleye Capital LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,061 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 89,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 95.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,001,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after buying an additional 2,927,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,508,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after buying an additional 198,596 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,072,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

CNP stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.