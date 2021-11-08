Walleye Capital LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,261 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 94.6% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,889 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 97,092.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.08. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

