Walleye Capital LLC Invests $6.03 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Outfront Media as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $28.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

