Walleye Capital LLC Invests $7.16 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.82 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.