Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PING opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PING shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

