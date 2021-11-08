Warburg Research Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €20.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.65 ($23.12).

Shares of PSM opened at €15.08 ($17.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.61 and a 200 day moving average of €16.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

