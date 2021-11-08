Washington Harbour Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Washington Harbour Partners LP lessened its stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,141 shares during the quarter. MoneyLion makes up about 2.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 3.46% of MoneyLion worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ML. Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 47.5% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 1,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 776,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $8,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,014,000.

NYSE ML opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

