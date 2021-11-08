Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $820.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $815.99 million to $826.20 million. Waters reported sales of $786.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.67.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Waters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.92. 333,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters has a 1 year low of $221.13 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.89.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

