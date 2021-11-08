Waves Enterprise Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00080347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00083164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,396.92 or 1.00506759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,726.64 or 0.07154844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

