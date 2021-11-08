Waycross Partners LLC Buys 9,029 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,080,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.