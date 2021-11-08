Waycross Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 1.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $125,505,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $300,689,000 after purchasing an additional 652,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,896. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.03. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.05%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

