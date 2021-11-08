Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $301.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $337.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,614. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $285.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Wayfair by 20.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Wayfair by 34.3% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.